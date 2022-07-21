GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — In a July 20 story about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service withdrawing a regulation involving endangered species, The Associated Press erroneously reported something said by the group Earthjustice. It said the regulation had forced the agency to disprove “speculative claims of economic harm made by industries,” not “environmental harm.”
Correction: Biden-Wildlife Habitat story
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fed-up Missouri caregivers walk away from disabled client, leaving mother, sheriff’s deputy scrambling
The case reflects fact many people with disabilities can’t get appropriate residential treatment, an advocate says.
Police said that Wanda Palmer was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."
Plus, at least 6 dead in I-90 pileup in Montana dust storm, and scenes from the World Series of Poker final table.
Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a news conference today that the actions of the civilian who shot and killed 20-year-old mall shooter Jonathan Sapirman were “nothing short of heroic".
"Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home," the sheriff said.
"They said they couldn't tell me anything on the phone. I honestly thought he hurt himself. I thought he'd cut his hand off; I hoped. Deep down, I could feel something was wrong."
A lawyer for Brittney Griner at her trial in Russia gave the court a U.S. doctor's letter recommending she use medical cannabis to treat pain.
A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities. Get that and more on some of today's trending topics.
Once left for dead, Toys "R" Us is making a major comeback. The toy store brand will be just about everywhere for the holidays.
A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.