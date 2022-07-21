 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: Biden-Wildlife Habitat story

FILE - A northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes, Calif., in June 1995. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, threw out a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, including the northern spotted owl, a year after the Biden administration said it was moving to strengthen such species protections.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — In a July 20 story about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service withdrawing a regulation involving endangered species, The Associated Press erroneously reported something said by the group Earthjustice. It said the regulation had forced the agency to disprove “speculative claims of economic harm made by industries,” not “environmental harm.”

