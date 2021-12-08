 Skip to main content
AP

Correction: Bob Dole-Service story

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 8 series
  • Updated
  • 0

In a story published Dec. 7, 2021, about memorial service arrangements for former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Mark Milley is the former chairman of the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is the current chairman.

