Correction: Bob Dole-Service story

In a story published Dec. 7, 2021, about memorial service arrangements for former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Mark Milley is the former chairman of the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is the current chairman.
