Correction: Death Valley-Camper Dies story
AP

Correction: Death Valley-Camper Dies story

Camper dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park

In this undated image released by the Inyo County Sheriff's Office shows campers Alexander Lofgren, 32, top, and Emily Henkel, 27. An Arizona tourist died and his wife was rescued Friday, April 9, 2021 after they went missing in Death Valley National Park. Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, were found on a steep ledge near Willow Creek in the California desert park but Lofgren was dead, according to a statement from the Inyo Creek Sheriff's Office.

 HOGP

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — In a story April 9, 2021, about a camper dying and another being rescued in Death Valley National Park, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the campers were married. They were boyfriend and girlfriend, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

