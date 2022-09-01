 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: Detroit Shootings story

Detroit Police and investigators look over a shooting scene on Pennington Drive, north of Seven Mile Road, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Detroit. Four people were shot, with fatalities, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.

DETROIT (AP) — In a story published Aug. 30, 2022, about the shootings of four people in Detroit, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Wayne County medical examiner’s office, erroneously reported the name of one victim. The victim was Chayne Lewis Lee, not Jesse James Hawkins.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

