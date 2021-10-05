 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Correction: Election 2022-Energy-New Mexico story

  • Updated
  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — In a story published October 4, 2021, about New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s speech to a group of oil and gas executives, The Associated Press erroneously reported about the governor’s regulation of methane production sites in her state. The regulations cover drilling sites, not mining sites.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

The federal government expects to remove roughly 4,300 of the estimated 5,105 wild horses living in five herd management areas that are home to most of Wyoming’s approximately 7,700 wild horses.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News