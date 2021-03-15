 Skip to main content
Correction: Georgia Election-Investigation story
AP

Correction: Georgia Election-Investigation story

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story February 10, 2021, about an investigation into potential attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, The Associated Press, based on information provided by a source, erroneously reported then-President Donald Trump pressed a lead Georgia elections investigator to “find the fraud” and said it would make the investigator a national hero. A recording of the call made public two months later revealed that Trump did not say either and instead said that if the investigator looked into Fulton County the investigator would “find things that are gonna be unbelievable.” Trump also told the investigator: “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

