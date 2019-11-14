Correction: Jamaican Lottery Scam story

Federal prosecutors pledged to get at least some of the victims’ money back. But offenders’ inability to pay often limits the collection of restitution. According to the National Center for Victims of Crime, many victims wait years before receiving any money, and many never received the full amount they were owed.

Most restitution ordered in federal court cases is never collected, according to a federal government report last year. The U.S. Government Accountability Office studied Justice Department data and found that at the end of fiscal 2016, $110 billion in previously ordered restitution was outstanding, and federal prosecutors had identified $100 billion of that — or 91% — as being uncollectable due to the offenders’ inability to pay.

“Sadly, what you’re seeing here (in the scam case) is all too typical, where victims are promised substantial restitution but the reality is much less,” said Paul Cassell, a University of Utah law professor.

Drew Wrigley, the U.S. attorney for North Dakota, said he empathizes with Schmeets.

“If we could monetize our gratitude, she’d be paid back in full immediately," said Wrigley, whose office recently was awarded a U.S. Department of Justice award for cracking the case.