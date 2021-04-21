 Skip to main content
Correction: Nevada Execution-Firing Squad story
AP

Correction: Nevada Execution-Firing Squad story

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story April 19, 2021, about a convicted killer fighting a possible June execution date and calling for the state to consider the firing squad as an option, The Associated Press, relying information from the state Department of Corrections, erroneously reported the number of inmates awaiting execution. The number is 65, not 72.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

