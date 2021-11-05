 Skip to main content
Correction: Obit-Ruth Ann Minner story

DOVER, Del. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 4, 2021, about the death of Ruth Ann Minner, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of another former governor of Delaware. The correct spelling is Sherman Tribbitt, not Sherman Tribbit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

