Family seeks 2nd chance at charging officer in man's death

Motley subpoenaed Mensah, but Ceremele said he would simply invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and wouldn't speak. He didn't appear in court after Yamahiro accepted that contention, Motley said.

Motley said Anderson's case could point the way for other families who have lost loved ones to police and want to pursue the accountability they feel they didn't get when a prosecutor decided not to charge an officer. She said she's weighing whether to pursue the same process for the Cole and Gonzales families.

Justin Blake, whose nephew Jacob was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by a Kenosha police officer in August, attended one of the Mensah hearings. He said the family is trying to familiarize itself with the John Doe process. A Kenosha County prosecutor cleared the officer in Jacob Blake's case, saying Jacob Blake had been fighting with officers and was wielding a knife.

“It would be just tremendous if we were able to indict this criminal cop," Justin Blake said, referring to Mensah. "That would lay the groundwork for our family to get justice for Little Jake when we’ve had no justice. There’s just so much leeway for cops to get out when they do criminal stuff. This is a way to keep their feet to the fire.”

———