Correction: Portland Police story
AP

Correction: Portland Police story

  • Updated
  • 0
Portland police halt minor traffic stops, citing disparity

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020 file photo, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell speaks during a news conference. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that officers will no longer pull over vehicles for low-level violations where public safety isn't a concern. Wheeler said the change was due in part to the fact that Black drivers are pulled over in disproportionate numbers in the city.

 Sean Meagher

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story June 22, 2021, about efforts in Portland, Oregon, to no longer pursue low-level traffic infracations, The Associated Press misquoted Mayor Ted Wheeler. Wheeler’s correct quote was: “The goal of these two changes is to make our city both safer and more equitable” not “The goal of these two changes is to make our safety safer and more equitable.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

