Correction: R Kelly-Black Women story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published September 28, 2021, about reactions to the R. Kelly verdict, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a television news program. It is now called “CBS Mornings,” not “CBS This Morning.”
