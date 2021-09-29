 Skip to main content
AP

Correction: R Kelly-Black Women story

From the Top headlines this morning: Sept. 28 series
NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published September 28, 2021, about reactions to the R. Kelly verdict, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a television news program. It is now called “CBS Mornings,” not “CBS This Morning.”

