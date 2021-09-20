 Skip to main content
Correction: Racial equity donations defined
AP

In a story published September 15, 2021, about donations for racial equity, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Philanthropic Initiative for Racial Equity used its own definition of “racial equity” giving for a report. The organization used a definition it developed with the philanthropy research organization Candid for the report, not its own.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

