Correction: Racial equity donations defined

In a story published September 15, 2021, about donations for racial equity, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Philanthropic Initiative for Racial Equity used its own definition of “racial equity” giving for a report. The organization used a definition it developed with the philanthropy research organization Candid for the report, not its own.
