In a story published September 14, 2022, about the business impact of a possible railroad strike, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of the supply chain executive at the Retail Industry Leaders Association. It is Jess Dankert, not Jesse Dankert.
Correction: Railroad Contract Talks-Businesses story
