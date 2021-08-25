Correction: Sanford-Investigation story

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — In a story published Aug. 24, 2021, about legal arguments over whether to unseal investigative materials in a potential case against South Dakota billionaire T. Denny Sanford, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a quote. It was Jeffrey Beck, for ProPublica, not Jon Arneson, for the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, who told the court: “This is a citizen, saying, ’I want my name removed from it because it’s embarrassing.”