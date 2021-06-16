 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction: Southern Baptists-Meeting Friction story
0 Comments
AP

Correction: Southern Baptists-Meeting Friction story

From the Top headlines this morning: June 16 series
  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published June 15, 2021, about the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting, The Associated Press erroneously reported that SBC presidential candidate Mike Stone appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. Stone’s publicist had said he was scheduled to appear on the show, but a spokesperson for Fox News said that did not happen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris: Texas Dem. lawmakers 'American patriots'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News