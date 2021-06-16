Correction: Southern Baptists-Meeting Friction story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published June 15, 2021, about the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting, The Associated Press erroneously reported that SBC presidential candidate Mike Stone appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. Stone’s publicist had said he was scheduled to appear on the show, but a spokesperson for Fox News said that did not happen.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
In this Series
Top headlines this morning: June 16
-
Updated
'Pure business' at Biden-Putin summit: No hugs, no brickbats
-
Updated
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
-
Updated
US West swelters in record-busting heat, risking wildfires
- 11 updates