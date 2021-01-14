Correction: Spotted Owl-Protected Habitat story

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story Jan. 13, 2021, about a reduction of protected habitat for the northern spotted owl, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 300 acres of owl habitat burned in recent Oregon wildfires. The fires burned 560 square miles of potential owl habitat, and of that, 300 square miles are no longer considered viable for the birds.
