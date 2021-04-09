 Skip to main content
Correction: Virus Outbreak-The Latest story
AP

In a April 8, 2021, latest item about the coronavirus outbreak, The Associated Press, relying on a U.S. 7th Fleet news release, erroneously reported that 96% of the fleet has been fully vaccinated. The fleet now says the statistic is wrong. It says more than 14,000 of its personnel were vaccinated but would not say how much of the fleet that represents.

