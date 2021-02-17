 Skip to main content
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Wisconsin-Lasry story
AP

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Wisconsin-Lasry story

  • Updated
33-year-old Bucks exec. Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry, left, and then-Bucks guard George Hill walk through a Milwaukee neighborhood during a voter canvassing effort. Lasry received the COVID-19 vaccine this week at a senior living center in Milwaukee. Alex Lasry told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, that he "just got lucky" and didn't receive any favoritism.

 Steve Megargee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story Jan. 29, 2021, about Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry getting the coronavirus vaccine, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Lasry is a hedge fund manager. His father, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, is chairman, chief executive and co-founder of the hedge fund Avenue Capital Group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

