Correction: Voltswagen of America story
AP

Correction: Voltswagen of America story

Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, a worker completes an electric car ID.3 body at the assembly line during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, eastern Germany. Volkswagen plans six large battery factories in Europe by 2030 so it sell more electric cars while driving down battery prices and making electric mobility more affordable, an effort that would reduce dependence on Asian suppliers and help the company compete with newcomer Tesla.

 Jens Meyer

DETROIT (AP) — In a story March 29, 2021, about Volkswagen of America, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” based on false assurances from the company that the change was legitimate. On Tuesday, after the company issued a fake news release, it said its statements had been an early April Fool’s Day joke.

