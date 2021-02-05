 Skip to main content
Correction: Wisconsin-Suburban Mall Shooting story
AP

Correction: Wisconsin-Suburban Mall Shooting story

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Feb. 4, 2021, about the arrest in Iowa of a teenager wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a mall in Wisconsin, The Associated Press reported without attribution that Dezman Ellis fatally shot Jovanni Frausto. The story should have specified that Ellis was accused by authorities of fatally shooting Frausto.

