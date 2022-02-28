 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot

MAUMELLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Department of Correction sergeant was fatally shot Monday morning while assisting local law enforcement in central Arkansas, authorities said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says deputies were responding to a residential disturbance at a home in Maumelle, just outside Little Rock. The Department of Correction sergeant was part of a K9 team assisting the deputies.

Police believe someone fled from the home and the tracking dog led authorities to a nearby trailer.

The sheriff's office says a person opened fire on the officers from underneath the trailer. Lt. Cody Burk tells Little Rock TV station KTHV that the sergeant was struck and killed.

Authorities have surrounded the trailer but no one is in custody yet. Several nearby schools were locked down as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

On the Polish border, refugees arrive while others head to Ukraine to fight

