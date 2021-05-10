Corruption case of ex-Massachusetts mayor heads to jurors

Correia's lawyer sought to sow doubt in prosecutors' case by suggesting the government witnesses who pleaded guilty in the extortion scheme are lying in an effort to take Correia down and help themselves.

Kevin Reddington acknowledged that Correia used investor money for personal expenses, but said the former mayor was not "the brightest bulb” when it came to business and believed he could use the money as he deemed fit as long as he was working on the app.

“He thought mistakenly that this was money that was his because it was his job because he was producing and he was developing this app," Reddington said.

Jurors will begin deliberating Tuesday.

Investors, some of whom had close personal relationships with Correia, described throughout the trial how the polished and well-spoken recent college graduate earned their trust by falsely claiming he had already successfully sold another start-up.

Overall, prosecutors say Correia took about two-thirds of almost $400,000 he received from investors for himself. Among the things prosecutors say he paid for with investor money: a helicopter tour of Newport, Rhode Island, a Mercedes, a $300 bottle of cologne, a $700 pair of Christian Louboutin shoes, and tens thousands of dollars at luxury hotels, casinos and high-end restaurants.