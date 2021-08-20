Cosby ruling cited as jail guard's sex abuse case is dropped

Shnipes was charged in 2018 along with six other guards after a grand jury probe into what Shapiro has called a “persistent culture of abuse” at the scandal-ridden lockup.

Only three of those cases resulted in convictions. One of the guards initially named by the grand jury sued Shapiro this year, accusing him of malicious prosecution after the case was ultimately dropped.

Shnipes' attorney, Brian McMonagle, said Shapiro's office made the correct decision.

“John and his family are just very, very happy that this is over,” said McMonagle, who also represented Cosby in his first sexual assault trial, which ended with a deadlocked jury. “He's always maintained his innocence in reference to these allegations.”

A grand jury said Shnipes serially assaulted inmates at the prison in Scranton, forcing them to perform sex acts and giving them cigarettes and other contraband afterward.