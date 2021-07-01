Cosby's release prompts fiery reactions; Tropical Storm Elsa forms; Phoenix Suns reach NBA Finals

Today is Thursday, July 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: "Horrified" and "finally" were among the reactions after Bill Cosby's release from prison; the Atlantic's fifth named storm of the season forms; and the Phoenix Suns reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

'Horrified' and 'finally'; reaction varies on Cosby release

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison Wednesday in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad,” ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 83, flashed the V-for-victory sign to a helicopter overhead as he trudged into his suburban Philadelphia home after serving nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence for drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.