Cost for California recall that could oust Newsom: $215M

An election date has not been set, but it's widely expected to be held in the fall.

The state is in the process of establishing and reviewing projected election costs, which is part of the lengthy, required process before an election is formally authorized.

State officials earlier announced a preliminary tally that found recall organizers had gathered more than enough petition signatures to qualify the recall for the ballot.

Democrats supporting Newsom have called the election a waste of taxpayer money, noting that he will stand for re-election in 2022 if he beats back a recall attempt in the fall.

Republicans who deride Newsom as a failure see the election costs as money well-spent in their effort to drive him from office.

"Given Newsom’s track record, recalling him will save California billions,” said Gus Portela, a spokesman for former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, one of the leading GOP candidates hoping to replace the governor.

The recall took root last year, driven largely by public dismay with Newsom’s long-running virus restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses.

Recent polling has found that Newsom would survive the recall at this juncture.