Costco is bringing back free samples

Costco is bringing back a pre-pandemic staple: Food samples.

The warehouse chain announced that it's "beginning a phased return to full sampling" early next month after a 14-month hiatus. Roughly 170 US locations will bring back food samples in the first week of June with "most of the remaining locations" returning toward the end of June, said Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti on Thursday's earning call.

There will be some changes to how food is given out because of COVID-19. Galanti said they've implemented "increased safety protocols" including the samples being prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches and distributed to customers one at a time. Costco eliminated food sampling in March 2020 during the onset of the pandemic.

Fans of its food court will see some changes, including to its seating. Some stores will have outdoor food courts and, beginning next month, indoor seating will be back at most of its 560 US locations with "more physical separation." Tables will four seats instead of six or eight and "half the seating capacity as we had before," Galanti said.