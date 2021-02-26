Could pandemic further erode the New England town meeting?

Over the centuries, the power was transferred to groups of local “select men" who were chosen to make the communities' decisions and the system has continued to evolve, said Douglas, the former Vermont governor.

Now some communities use representative town meetings where locals are elected to represent their neighbors. Others communities use a combination of floor debates, votes and pre-printed ballots for different issues. In larger communities, voters already decide issues with pre-printed ballots.

In Massachusetts, where some of the first New England town meetings were established in the 1630s, 300 of 351 municipalities continue to hold town meetings in some form, according to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.

Last year, Massachusetts lawmakers allowed towns to postpone their annual town meetings to the summer, enabling many to hold them outdoors after the initial virus surge subsided.

In New Hampshire, traditional town meetings are held the second Tuesday in March. Last year in Henniker, the March town meeting was postponed to June and then July, when voters spread out in a school.

This year, Henniker officials decided to proceed with a March 13 meeting, with voters spaced out as much as possible in a gymnasium.