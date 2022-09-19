Could you pass the US citizenship test?

Passing the U.S. citizenship test is a vital step toward becoming an American citizen. To pass the civics portion of the test, an applicant must correctly answer six of up to 10 oral U.S. history and government-related questions administered by a U.S. citizen immigration services officer. The questions come from a pool of 100 possible questions.
The questions tell the story of how the 13 colonies fought against Great Britain in the American Revolutionary War; how the U.S. Constitution came to be; and how the federal government was formed by the founding fathers including Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, John Adams, and James Madison.
They also cover U.S. history through World Wars I and II, the Great Depression, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and 9/11. Some questions require knowledge of the Democratic and Republican parties and the workings of the U.S. Congress.
After passing the test, paying a fee, and completing all other necessary steps and paperwork, applicants who were once considered foreigners become full-fledged American citizens under the U.S. Constitution. Once naturalized, new citizens are entitled to the full rights of a person born in the United States.
Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 questions and answers on the civics test and formatted them like a quiz in the following gallery. Think you can pass the test with flying colors? Read on to see just how tough the questions are—and how solid your high school history class recall is. Kicking things off, here's the first question:
#1: What is the supreme law of the land?
