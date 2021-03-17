Council calls for Indiana mayor's job after profane message

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city council has unanimously approved a resolution asking the city's mayor to resign and expressing no confidence in his ability to lead after he made profanity-laced remarks about a Black pastor.

All nine members of the City Council sponsored the resolution approved Tuesday night and asked LaPorte County Republicans and the Indiana Republican Party to publicly speak out against Mayor Duane Parry’s actions, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The pastor, Rev. James Lane, last week publicly released a voicemail message Parry left for him in which the Republican mayor declined to meet with Lane and a Spiritual Task Force. Lane and the task force wanted a meeting to address their concerns regarding Parry’s recent public admonishment of Police Chief Dion Campbell, who is Black, over a fundraising letter for police charities that Campbell included in city water bills.