 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Councilors propose Boston apologize for its role in slavery

  • Updated
  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — The city of Boston would acknowledge and apologize for its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, under a resolution to be formally introduced later this week.

The proposal by City Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson and Julia Mejia listed on Wednesday’s council agenda would also call for the city to commit to repairing slavery’s harm.

Among the actions the city could take include removing “prominent anti-Black symbols" and educating Bostonians on the history of the slave trade, according to the resolution.

Earlier this year, Mejia proposed creating a city commission to weigh reparations and other forms of atonement for Boston’s role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. That proposal is currently pending before the council.

Anderson and Mejia didn’t respond to emails and calls seeking comment Monday.

People are also reading…

But Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition, an advocacy group that’s long pushed for reparations in Boston, said it’s important the city first acknowledge and apologize for its role in slavery before it addresses the question of reparations.

"Only through offering an apology to Blacks who have been harmed can we effectively move forward,” he said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain to defy EU with 'relatively trivial' Northern Ireland law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News