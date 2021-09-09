Country singer Brett Eldredge encounters bear in garage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Country singer Brett Eldredge has had another encounter with wildlife, this one involving a bear at a North Carolina home.

This week, Eldredge posted a video of the run-in after the bear entered a garage at a home in Asheville, North Carolina, as he was about to go on a hike, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“Opened the garage door to go on a hike and had a new friend waiting to say hello,” Eldredge wrote on Instagram.

The video shows the bear pulling the bin away from a garage wall, turning it over and trying to pry it open. Meanwhile, Eldredge and others were yelling to scare it off. The bear eventually gave up, backing out of the garage without getting a meal.

In 2017, Eldredge posted video of a snake raising itself out of a toilet while he was staying at a resort in the Bahamas to celebrate the new year.

Eldredge did not say why he was in Asheville, but the singer is currently preparing for a tour which starts next week.

Bear encounters are becoming more common in western North Carolina, news outlets report. A sleeping teenager was seriously hurt in a bear attack this summer in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0