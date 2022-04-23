County grants approval for Amazon's helix-shaped HQ tower

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Arlington County Board gave unanimous approval Saturday to Amazon's plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia.

Amazon announced the plans in February 2021 for the eye-catching, 350-foot tower to anchor the second phase of its redevelopment plans. The new office towers will support a second headquarters for Amazon that is expected to welcome more than 25,000 workers when it's complete.

The helix is one of several office towers granted approval, but the helix stands out. The spiral design features a walkable ramp wrapping around the building with trees and greenery planted to resemble a mountain hike.

Amazon has said the building is designed to help people connect to nature, and the outdoor mountain climb will be open to the public on weekends.

Since then, the plans have gone through the famously thorough review process of Arlington County, including numerous public hearings. Earlier this month, the county planning commission voted 9-0 to support the project.

On Saturday, the County Board voted 5-0 to approve the plans. They also include park space and will accommodate a community high school, along with ground level retail.

Amazon has said it hopes to complete the project in 2025.

Because skyscrapers are banned in the District of Columbia, and the Amazon buildings will be among the tallest in Arlington County, from some vantage points the helix will dominate the region’s skyline like no building other than the Washington Monument.

