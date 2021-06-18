County where Ahmaud Arbery slain hires Black police chief

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The coastal Georgia county where Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying raised an outcry over racial injustice has hired its first full-time Black police chief.

Glynn County commissioners voted Thursday for Jacques Battiste to lead an embattled department that some Georgia lawmakers tried unsuccessfully to abolish last year.

A former FBI agent now serving as a deputy constable in New Orleans, Battiste was chosen after a search conducted by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police with assistance from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

"I promise you I will bring my best game every day,” Battiste told residents during a community forum earlier in the week.

Battiste's hiring comes after a turbulent year for the Glynn County Police Department. The agency was widely criticized for making no arrests after Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased and fatally shot by three white men who spotted him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Charges came more than two months later after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over.