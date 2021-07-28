Couple accused of lying about son's health to get donations

“We knew it was coming, we've been talking to the prosecutor,” Rosenzweig said, declining further comment.

Factitious disorder is when someone falsely claims another person is ill in order to deceive other people, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The boy, who was adopted by the couple in 2014 when he was 5, was treated at hospitals in Little Rock, Cincinnati and at the Mayo Clinic, according to the lawsuit, which identifies him by the initials L.S.

In February 2019, the child was taken to a Little Rock hospital for end of life care, accompanied by numerous law enforcement and first responders, a trip widely covered by media, the lawsuit states. The boy subsequently improved.

“Rather than viewing this as a positive development, the Schneiders put L.S. back on (a feeding tube) ... and flippantly remarked that L.S. ‘did a bad job of dying,’” according to the allegations.

The child “is better,” Rutledge said. He was placed in state custody in 2019 when he was 11, based on a tip to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, according to court documents.

The Arkansas Supreme Court in September rejected the Schneider's lawsuit seeking to regain custody.

The lawsuit also seeks fines for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and attorneys fees.

