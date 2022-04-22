Couple inspired by 'This Is Us' sell house, plan to travel country visiting Bills Backers groups

Lifelong Buffalo Bills fans Sandy and John “Chet” Chester were watching a recent episode of the NBC television drama “This Is Us” in the living room of their Kenmore home when Mandy Moore’s character, the family matriarch battling dementia, delivered a stirring monologue to her adult children.

Moore might as well have been speaking to the local couple through their screen.

“She’s just sitting there saying, ‘Go and live your life. Go out there and do something. Live,’ ” Sandy Chester said in a recent interview with The Buffalo News. “And the next day I looked at Chet and I said, ‘Let’s sell the house and get an RV.’ His head swiveled so quick. He said, ‘I have been thinking about that forever.’”

Sandy, 55, and Chet, 60, both have health issues. She’s a decade removed from an addiction to OxyContin, prescribed for significant injuries to her legs and feet, she said. Last year, she had her left knee replaced but has since returned to a part-time job at Paula’s Donuts. He said he has COPD, emphysema, had a scare with Covid-19 and is on disability because he can no longer work.

Faced with years of mounting debt, the Kenmore West High graduates said they declared Chapter 13 bankruptcy. They recently sold their yellow three-bedroom, one-bathroom house, which Chet grew up in and the couple moved into after his mother’s death. And they plan to live in a tent at Arrowhead Campground in Delevan until they find a cheap, used RV to travel the country visiting Bills Backers groups.

“We had to switch our plan from getting like a 2017 RV down to like a 2010 RV, but we’re getting one that was top of the line,” Chet said, expressing his hopes after significant proceeds from the sale of the house were collected to repay debt. “That knocked a good chunk of money out of it that I had kind of counted on, but it’s not there anymore.”

“We’ve got to figure it out,” Sandy said. “We’re doing this no matter what, even if we get a van.”

‘Didn’t take long to get under’

The Chesters’ story begins with a romantic fling as teenagers and pauses through early adulthood until it resumed about a decade ago, when Sandy, née Pfeiffer, moved back from North Carolina, where she suffered an injury at work.

Unable to have children, caring for her sick mother, who would die of cancer, and kicking an opioid addiction, Sandy said she reconnected with Chet, her older brother’s best friend and a divorced father of two.

“It’s probably a B+ Lifetime movie,” she said.

Chet lived his entire life in Western New York and said he lost his father when he was 7 years old, when his dad, who served in the Navy and fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, died in an auto accident.

“Three theaters of war,” Chet said, “and he gets killed in a car crash when he was home on leave.”

Chet and his mother moved into the house in Kenmore two years later, when he was 9.

He dated Sandy when she was in high school and he was just beginning his 30-year career as a machinist.

Sandy’s father also was in the armed forces, serving as a Marine, she said, and though her initial romance with Chet was short-lived, she followed in his footsteps in a sense, becoming a machinist in Newton, N.C., where for years she watched the Bills from the same stool at a nearby Hooters.

Chet, meanwhile, had married and fathered two sons with his first wife. He was recently divorced and had lost his mother when Sandy returned to Western New York in 2011. They reconnected when he stopped by her mom’s house for Christmas.

Sandy’s mother died six months later.

The couple married in July 2012 and moved into Chet’s childhood home in Kenmore. He was laid off shortly thereafter and they began to rack up debt.

“It didn’t take long to get under,” Chet said.

Though he found another job, Chet said he stopped working for good in February 2020, when he had a scare with Covid-19.

“I couldn’t even lift my head off the couch,” Chet said.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital on March 2, less than two weeks before the shutdown in the United States.

“They came in with the gurney to take him,” Sandy said. “It was devastating. I’m watching my husband gasp for air. I thought I was going to lose him. That’s why we’re doing this. I need him to relax.”

‘Mafia is family’

Chet said he was released from the hospital after a week of IVs, oxygen and breathing treatments. He said he did not need a respirator, and months later tested negative for antibodies.

“But they said that really doesn’t mean anything,” Chet said.

The couple listed their house in Kenmore for $165,000 in March, according to online records. A red, white and blue Zubaz flag with the “Buffalove” logo is stretched across the front steps.

The sale, to a young couple, is pending.

“It was under what we were asking so they could afford it,” Sandy said. “It’s the little things that get you into heaven.”

The Chesters said they have to vacate the premises by May 25, when they’ll pitch a tent at the campground in Delevan where Sandy’s family vacationed when she was a kid, and continue searching for an affordable RV.

“With what we paid off with the debt, it was a lot,” Sandy said, “but it’s going to help my husband be able to breathe a little bit better. And we’ll figure out the RV. We’ve got this. I’m not worried about it, because God will provide.”

Bills Mafia will, as well.

Sandy posted a photo of the sold sign in their front yard on Twitter on April 10, along with a brief description of the couple’s plans to buy an RV and travel the country visiting Bills Backers groups.

“Open to suggestions and invites,” she wrote.

It generated nearly 100 comments.

“That’s amazing.”

“So cool.”

“This sounds like a blast! Do you think you can get the RV to Italy?”

The invitations poured in from Raleigh, Des Moines, Nashville and Las Vegas.

Baltimore. Washington. Charlotte. Orlando.

Jacksonville. Chicago. Vancouver. Denver.

Albuquerque. Miami. San Diego. San Francisco.

Fort Worth. Arkansas. Cincinnati. Kansas City.

“It’s so comforting knowing we’re going to get an RV and we have these people behind us,” Sandy said. “Even in the comments, there’s a dude that said, ‘I’m an RV tech, if you need anything.’

“I can’t wait for the rest of my life,” she said. “The Bills Backers, I am telling you, we’re not going to go hungry and we’re not going to go without any alcohol, that’s for sure. They’re just warm and opening up their hearts and allowing us in, and I think that is amazing. Mafia is family to me.”

