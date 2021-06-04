Court: Agency shift on walruses needs more explanation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to adequately explain why it changed its position on Endangered Species Act protections for the Pacific walrus, an appeals court panel ruled.

In 2011, the federal agency found listing the walrus as a threatened or endangered species was warranted because of diminishing sea ice habitat. The walrus was not listed, though, and instead deemed a candidate for special protections.

But six year later, the Fish and Wildlife Service said the walruses had “shown an ability to adapt to sea ice loss that was not foreseen when the Service last assessed the species in 2011" and determined protections were not warranted.

A three judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that while a 2017 review contained new information, “the actual decision document does not explain why this new information resulted in an about-face from the Service’s 2011 conclusion that the Pacific walrus met the statutory criteria for listing.”