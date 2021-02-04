Court: Black man's arrest for refusing to show ID improper

Wingate refused to provide an ID, and Fulford and another deputy arrested him. Criminal charges were later dropped.

Wingate filed a civil suit in federal court in Alexandria, where a district court judge ruled that the deputies' actions were reasonable under the circumstances. The appeals court disagreed in Thursday's ruling.

The deputy “first began to suspect criminal activity when a man that he intended to help approached him in dark clothing. That is not enough,” wrote Chief Judge Roger Gregory. The three-judge panel's ruling was unanimous, though one of the three wrote a brief concurring opinion.

Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen said after reviewing Thursday's ruling that the county statute remains good law.

“It didn't invalidate the statute. It clarified the parameters of the statute,” Olsen said.

Wingate's lawyer, Victor Glasberg, said he was generally pleased with the ruling, which he said makes clear that his client's arrest was unconstitutional and the county statute can't be used to justify such a stop.