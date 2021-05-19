Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

Police have arrested Jermarico Carter, 43, for Scheerhoorn’s killing and he remains jailed in Houston awaiting trial. Authorities say Carter, who was tracked down in Atlanta, confessed to the killing.

“The exoneration of innocent individuals is as important as the conviction of guilty ones,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “The highest responsibility of a prosecutor is to see that justice is done.”

The ruling by the appeals court means Grant can apply for $80,000 in state compensation for each year of his wrongful imprisonment.

Grant said he plans on getting a degree in audio engineering and pursuing a music career. He is also writing a book about his experience.

But Grant said while he’s ready to move forward with his life, he is still affected by his experience and remains cautious, making sure that whenever he goes to a store he gets a receipt to prove he was there and to show what time he went.