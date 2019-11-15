Court denies ex-Detroit mayor’s motion to get out of prison
0 comments
AP

Court denies ex-Detroit mayor’s motion to get out of prison

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court in Cincinnati has denied ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s latest effort to get out of prison.

The order was filed Friday on Kilpatrick’s motion arguing, among other things, that U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds was biased and should have recused herself due to a personal relationship she had with his defense attorney. The 49-year-old Kilpatrick said Edmunds sent his lawyer a card for his wedding.

Kilpatrick resigned in 2008 following a text-messaging sex scandal involving his chief of staff. In 2013, Edmunds sentenced him to 28 years in prison for extortion, bribery, conspiracy and other crimes during his years in office.

Kilpatrick is being held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn, New York. He is due to be released in 2037.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Aging US dams pose risk to thousands
National

Aging US dams pose risk to thousands

  • Updated
  • 12 min to read

A more than two-year investigation has found scores of dams nationwide in poor condition. They loom over homes, businesses, highways or entire communities that could face life-threatening floods if the dams don't hold.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News