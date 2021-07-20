Court fights mark run-up to California recall election

State election officials “seem to be saying the term ‘retired’ is problematic,” said Faulconer campaign spokesman John Burke, noting that the former mayor was twice elected to the job. “There's no common sense behind that.”

Paffrath, a Democrat, hosts a YouTube channel with nearly 1.7 million subscribers where he gives financial advice. He wants to be on the ballot as Kevin “Meet Kevin” Paffrath. He argues the nickname is how he is known to most of his followers, many of whom don’t know his last name, and that he trademarked the name six years ago. He noted candidates have previously been identified with nicknames on the ballot.

If Elder fails to make the ballot, it would be a setback for recall organizers who hoped for a large field of prominent candidates to attract voters. When Elder announced his candidacy last week, he immediately became one of the most recognized Republicans in the race, given his years on talk radio as well as appearances on Fox News and other media.

In a statement, Weber's office said the agency applies the same criteria to each candidate that seeks elected office. The preliminary list of candidates issued “did not include Mr. Elder and others that failed to comply with those requirements," the agency said.