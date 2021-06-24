Court finds Baltimore aerial surveillance unconstitutional

In November, a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit upheld the lower court ruling, finding that the program was carefully designed to “slow the recurrent increases in violent crime in Baltimore” and was "merely a tool used to track short-term movements in public, where the expectation of privacy is lessened."

The ACLU appealed that ruling to the full court, which reversed the panel's ruling Thursday.

The program ended in February. The city and the police department argued that the lawsuit was now moot. The 4th Circuit disagreed, saying that although police deleted most of the data it collected, it retained data related to specific investigations. The court's ruling means the police department will be prohibited from accessing data collected through the program.

“The real crux of this case was the constitutional question — Is this allowable? — putting an entire city under permanent video surveillance e during all the daylight hours and tracking the movement of the entire population of the city and storing that information to create a virtual time machine, and the court said no,” said David Rocah, a senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Maryland.