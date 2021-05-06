Court hears challenge to topless ban at Maryland beach

Ocean City’s attorney, Bruce Bright, said the ordinance is “not a regulation of sexual choices or behavior. This is a regulation of public nudity and whether it should still be defined as exposure of the female breast.”

Last April, U.S. District Judge James Bredar upheld the measure, saying in part that he was bound by past court rulings.

“Protecting the public sensibilities from the public display of areas of the body traditionally viewed as erogenous zones — including female, but not male, breasts — is an important government objective,” Bredar wrote.

The case began when five Maryland women sued the resort town over the 2017 law, saying it unfairly targets women in violation of the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection. The ordinance makes public nudity a municipal infraction punishable by a fine of $1,000.

Ocean City officials say the ordinance is necessary to maintain the town’s family-friendly character.