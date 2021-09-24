Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law

Pryor said it seemed that still would not clear the “undue burden” standard.

“It seems to me that, at least based on the stipulated record, you couldn't possibly win,” he said.

Georgia’s so-called heartbeat law was one of a wave of laws passed by Republican-controlled legislatures in recent years to attack those rulings as anti-abortion activists and lawmakers saw opportunity in a new conservative Supreme Court majority.

Harris also rejected arguments that defining a fetus as a “natural person” is unconstitutionally vague and said Jones should have allowed “common sense fetal well-being provisions” of the law that don't have to do with abortion to take effect.

Pryor indicated the state seemed likelier to succeed on those issues.

Watson argued that the purpose of the law is to ban abortion, both explicitly and by changing the definition of a “natural person” to include fetuses. For that reason, she said, the whole law must be blocked.

Opponents of the law have said changing the definition of a “natural person” to include fetuses could criminalize all sorts of health care that has nothing to do with abortion. The state has said that’s not the case.