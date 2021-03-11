Court overturns automatic life sentences for young killers

The U.S. Supreme Court has already held that juveniles — those under 18 — cannot be given automatic life sentences for murder. But in a 5-4 decision Thursday, the majority of the Washington Supreme Court said the same rationale must apply to 18- to 20-year-olds.

Under the ruling, courts in Washington can still sentence such young adult offenders to life without parole, but only after first considering whether their youth weighs in favor of a lesser punishment, the majority said.

“Just as courts must exercise discretion before sentencing a 17-year-old to die in prison, so must they exercise the same discretion when sentencing an 18-, 19-, or 20-year-old,” Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud wrote in the lead opinion.

It was not immediately clear how many convicted murderers might be entitled to new sentencings under the ruling, but Bartholomew's lawyer, Tim Ford, said it was at most 26. That's how many 18- to 20-year-olds have been convicted of aggravated murder in Washington since 1981, he said; some may since have died or had convictions overturned.