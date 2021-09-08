Court reverses order to reinstate fired Little Rock officer

Police commanders fired Starks, saying he violated a department policy that requires officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle's path if possible rather than fire on it.

The appeals court found that while making his decision, Fox had incorrectly broken the incident into two parts — before and after Starks left his vehicle.

“This case is simply a question of whether (the department's policy) was violated, and that question must be analyzed under the voluntariness of the act, not a reasonableness standard as used by the circuit court," the appeals court said in its ruling. “Therefore, there is no need to divide the situation into emergency or nonemergency situations nor to determine whether the actions were reasonable for an officer with similar training and experience."

The court ordered a new hearing before Fox on Starks' firing.

“It looks like we go back to court and have another hearing on that question," said , Starks’ attorney, Robert Newcomb. He has argued that Starks' pay cut should be reversed and that he's also owed back pay.

A prosecutor declined to file charges against Starks over the shooting, saying the car was moving and an imminent threat that justified the use of deadly force.

Blackshire’s family filed a lawsuit claiming that Starks and a second officer used excessive force and failed to provide medical care.

