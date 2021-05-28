Court rules against using race, sex to allocate federal aid

Vitolo applied immediately for aid on May 3 but didn't qualify to receive it yet because he is a white male, according to the lawsuit.

“Vitolo challenges the Small Business Administration’s use of race and sex preferences when distributing Restaurant Revitalization Funds. The government concedes that it uses race and sex to prioritize applications, but it contends that its policy is still constitutional. We disagree,” the majority opinion said.

“The government is trying to allocate limited COVID relief funds on the basis of race and sex. The Court of Appeals held it cannot and that we are likely to succeed on our claim that this program is unconstitutional,” Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg said.

The ruling says the SBA shall fund Vitolo's grant applications, if approved, “before all later-filed applications, without regard to processing time or the applicants’ race or sex.”

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Bernice Bouie Donald said she found that the Restaurant Revitalization Fund was a “carefully targeted measure necessitated by an unparalleled pandemic” that would not have caused the plaintiffs irreparable harm.