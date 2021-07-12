Court tosses lawsuit over articles on lawyer's neo-Nazi ties

In his appeal, Allen said his defamation claim does not depend on the SPLC’s description of him as a “neo-Nazi” or a “racist.” But he argued that the SPLC falsely accused him of being unethical and incompetent as an attorney by describing him as “infiltrat(ing)” the city’s law department. The appeals court panel concluded that the challenged statement was “non-actionable hyperbole.”

Allen said he and his attorney haven’t decided whether to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

Other organizations and individuals have sued the SPLC over its articles about far-right extremism and its “hate group” labels.

In 2019, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed a lawsuit that accused law center leaders of trying to financially destroy the Center for Immigration Studies by labeling it as a hate group. In 2018, a federal judge in Virginia ruled that the First Amendment protected a charity tracking website’s use of the law center’s hate group labels.

The founder of the far-right Proud Boys sued the law center in February 2019 for labeling the organization as a hate group. That federal case is still pending in Alabama and has remained dormant since November 2019.

In 2018, the law center apologized to a London-based group, Quilliam, and its founder, Maajid Nawaz, and agreed to pay $3.4 million in an out-of-court settlement after labeling them as anti-Muslim extremists.

