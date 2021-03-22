Court: U Iowa officials liable for targeting Christian group

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa administrators can be held liable for monetary damages for improperly barring a Christian student group that rejects homosexual relationships, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, in a victory for religious conservatives on college campuses.

The administrators do not enjoy qualified immunity from the lawsuit brought by Business Leaders in Christ because they violated the group's clearly established constitutional rights to freedom of speech and association, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

The case dates to 2017, when the organization barred a student from serving in its leadership after disclosing that he was gay and did not agree with its teachings on sexuality.

The student filed a complaint with the university alleging the group discriminated against him. University administrators later ruled that the group's requirements for leaders had the effect of disqualifying some students based on sexual orientation or gender identity, and revoked its status as a student organization.

The group filed a lawsuit and a federal judge ordered the university to restore it as a student group.