Court upholds Iowa man's civil judgment in mother's death

Carter also disputed the civil trial judge's decisions on subpoenas and motions to set aside the jury verdict. His motions were based in part on evidence that had surfaced in which witnesses claimed the shooting was a botched attempt by other people to steal prescription medication from Shirley and Bill Carters' home. Jason Carter claimed such evidence may have helped him cast doubt on his liability in the civil case.

"We conclude that when viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the plaintiffs, a reasonable mind could conclude by a preponderance of the evidence that Jason intentionally shot his mother," Christensen wrote.

Jason Carter's lawyer, Alison Kanne, said she and her client disagree with the court's decision and “we remain satisfied with the fact that Jason Carter was conclusively deemed not guilty by a jury of his peers who had all of the information in front of them, which is something the civil jury did not have."

Bill Carter's lawyer, Mark Weinhardt, said they were reviewing the decision and would comment later. In his closing argument before the high court, Weinhardt said Bill Carter was seeking at least some measure of justice for his wife.

Jason Carter has filed a federal lawsuit against his father, an agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marion County and a county deputy sheriff. Judge Charles Wolle dismissed the case in August, but Carter appealed to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He also is pursuing a similar lawsuit in state court that a judge put on hold pending the Iowa Supreme Court ruling that was issued Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0